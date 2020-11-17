Wilfred Young, 84Worcester - Wilfred Young, 84, of Worcester passed away on Friday, November 13th 2020 in Saint Mary Healthcare Center.Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Carol (LaFlash Sawyer) Young; 5 children, John Young of Maine, Cindy Young of Webster, MA, David Young of Maine, Sandy Young of Maine and Sylvia Renaud of Worcester; MA; 5 siblings, Norman, Ronnie, Shirley, Barbara and Earline; many grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.Wilfred was born in Oxford, MA son of the late Norman and Mary (Parker) Young and is also predeceased by a brother, Bobby. Mr. Young worked his entire career in the automotive industry as a mechanic.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20th at 10 AM in the Cathedral of Saint Paul, 15 Chatham Street Worcester. Face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Wilfred or to sign the online guestbook, please visit