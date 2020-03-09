|
|
Willard Galbreath, 71
Wolfeboro NH - Willard Neal Galbreath Jr., better known as Mr. Bill, passed away March 1st at home surrounded by family, friends and his pets.
He was born July 16th, 1948 in Riverside CA, the son of Mary and Willard Galbreath.
Bill served his country in the United States Marine Corp from September 1963 to February 1970.
For his service he received, two Purple Hearts, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal w/1*, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ device (1960-), and a Rifle Marksmanship Badge. After recuperating from severe injuries in The Vietnam Conflict, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Lance Corporal.
Bill grew up in Cambridge, MA and then resided in Marlborough, MA before settling in Wolfeboro, NH for the past 27 years.
Many in the area would remember him sitting in his Red VW trike at the Wolfeboro docks as it was one of his favorite past times. Bill was a member of what was formerly known as the Granite State Trikers, and rode throughout NH with many fellow trikers from all over New England. He loved attending Bike Week and was always known to display his pride for our country that he worked so hard to protect. His other interests included building and fixing trikes, marksmanship, collecting unique weapons, and spending time with his family and friends. Mr Bill was loved by all that knew him and will be remembered with great fondness, as a devoted, loving family man and friend to all. Mr. Bill's sense of humor, quick wit, and willingness to always lend a helping hand will be greatly missed.
He was employed as care taker and jack-of-all trades, managing property owned by Mr. and Mrs. Blaise, from which he retired in 2019.
He leaves behind his only daughter Amy Correia and her husband David Correia II, as well as their children Kaylee and Kennedy. A step son, Mike Hanscom, and his children Hailey and Gabby. Another step son, Matt Hanscom, and his children Shyanne and Landon. All of whom he loved tremendously.
His girlfriend, Lesley Kochakian-Buchikos, along with her family, who considered Bill to be a father and grandfather. Bill also leaves behind his sister Karen Brokken and her husband, Tom Brokken.
The Dufault family was also very special to Bill and he considered them to be his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and a very special Auntie.
There are no calling hours at Bill's request, there will be a celebration of life and remains will be placed at the Winchendon Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.
For those of you who would like to remember him with a donation please give to Liberty house veteran's shelter of Manchester NH or NHSPCA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020