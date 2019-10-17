Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
12 Highland View Drive
Sutton, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Williams Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Williams Jr. Obituary
Willard J. Williams, Jr., 87

Northbridge - Willard (Bill) J. Williams Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Joan E. (Dubuc) Williams who passed away in 2014.

Bill leaves behind his four children. Sandra Haseltine and her husband John of Ocala, Florida, Stephen Williams and Sharie Webber of Dunstable, MA, Stacey Keith and her husband Robert of Sutton, MA and Scott Williams and his wife Susan of Tyngsboro, MA. His heart was also overflowing with love for his 8 grandchildren: Garrett, Justin and Jacqueline Williams; Tyler, Lindsey and Brianna Keith; and Kyle and Kaitlyn Williams along with six great grandchildren: Jackson, Weston and Savannah Williams and Avery, Sydney and Sean Williams. He also leaves daughter-in-law Karen Carlson Mariano, his two sisters Cathy and Joan and his once beloved dog Sugar.

Bill was born on September 17, 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island to Elsie and Willard J. Williams Sr. He was a Compositor for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette for over 35 years, offering his leadership to the Union, which he was proud to be a part of before retiring to Wakefield, RI and later settling in Merritt Island, Florida. Bill spent his former years coaching Little League Baseball for his home town of Grafton, MA where he raised his family. His passion for sports ran deep and his love for the Boston Red Sox was iconic to his name. You could always find Bill lounging in his favorite recliner every morning reading the sports page from front to back. Bill was a Korean War Veteran who married his love of his life following his discharge. He took great pleasure in enjoying his Beach House in Matunuck, RI. You could always find him with broom in hand sweeping away the sand or sitting on the porch watching the tide roll in. He loved to travel and his affection and devotion to his family was unmistakable. Christmas and the 4th of July clambakes on the beach was always the highlight. His retired years consisted of spending time with his grandchildren in Cocoa Beach, playing Texas Holdem with his friends, or sitting on the dock watching the cruise ships arrive in and out of port. Shortly before Bill left this world he raised a martini in hand during his final hours saluting to the room "cheers". He will be forever remembered for his love of the beach, his passion for sports and affection for his family.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 10th from 1:00-5:00 at 12 Highland View Drive, Sutton MA.

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now