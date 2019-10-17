|
Willard J. Williams, Jr., 87
Northbridge - Willard (Bill) J. Williams Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Joan E. (Dubuc) Williams who passed away in 2014.
Bill leaves behind his four children. Sandra Haseltine and her husband John of Ocala, Florida, Stephen Williams and Sharie Webber of Dunstable, MA, Stacey Keith and her husband Robert of Sutton, MA and Scott Williams and his wife Susan of Tyngsboro, MA. His heart was also overflowing with love for his 8 grandchildren: Garrett, Justin and Jacqueline Williams; Tyler, Lindsey and Brianna Keith; and Kyle and Kaitlyn Williams along with six great grandchildren: Jackson, Weston and Savannah Williams and Avery, Sydney and Sean Williams. He also leaves daughter-in-law Karen Carlson Mariano, his two sisters Cathy and Joan and his once beloved dog Sugar.
Bill was born on September 17, 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island to Elsie and Willard J. Williams Sr. He was a Compositor for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette for over 35 years, offering his leadership to the Union, which he was proud to be a part of before retiring to Wakefield, RI and later settling in Merritt Island, Florida. Bill spent his former years coaching Little League Baseball for his home town of Grafton, MA where he raised his family. His passion for sports ran deep and his love for the Boston Red Sox was iconic to his name. You could always find Bill lounging in his favorite recliner every morning reading the sports page from front to back. Bill was a Korean War Veteran who married his love of his life following his discharge. He took great pleasure in enjoying his Beach House in Matunuck, RI. You could always find him with broom in hand sweeping away the sand or sitting on the porch watching the tide roll in. He loved to travel and his affection and devotion to his family was unmistakable. Christmas and the 4th of July clambakes on the beach was always the highlight. His retired years consisted of spending time with his grandchildren in Cocoa Beach, playing Texas Holdem with his friends, or sitting on the dock watching the cruise ships arrive in and out of port. Shortly before Bill left this world he raised a martini in hand during his final hours saluting to the room "cheers". He will be forever remembered for his love of the beach, his passion for sports and affection for his family.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 10th from 1:00-5:00 at 12 Highland View Drive, Sutton MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019