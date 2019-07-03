|
William B. Adams, 81
Oxford - William B. Adams, 81, of Corey Drive, died peacefully on July, 1, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Marianne (Brouthers) Adams who died in 2014. He is survived by three children, Laurie A. Dupuis and her husband Eric of Charlton; Mark A. Adams and his wife Wendy of Millbury; and Jason W. Adams of Oxford; a sister, Marjorie Kopp and her husband Robert of Florida; five grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces; and his dog April and cat Simba. Mr. Adams was born in Worcester, the son of the late William and Bernice E. (Knapton) Adams, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford 23 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Adams worked for the U.S. Postal Service at the Central Mass Processing Center in Shrewsbury and Worcester for over 30 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed spending time at his vacation home in Tenants Harbor, ME. He was a season ticket holder for the Worcester Sharks and Ice Cats for many years. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A calling hour will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Tenants Harbor, ME.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 3 to July 7, 2019