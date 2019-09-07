Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Mendon St
Uxbridge, MA
1927 - 2019
William Albin Obituary
William B. Albin

UXBRIDGE - William B. "Junie" or "Chief" Albin, retired Uxbridge Fire Chief, 92, of Uxbridge passed away Fri. Sept. 6, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Ctr., Milford. He was the husband of the late Dorothy I. (Curtis) Albin who died in 2014.

Visiting hours will be Mon. Sept. 9, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.

Funeral services will be held Tues. Sept. 10, 2019 at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, Mendon St., Uxbridge.

Complete obituary and arrangements will publish in Monday's edition.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
