|
|
William B. Albin
UXBRIDGE - William B. Albin, also known as "Junie" or "Chief" of Uxbridge passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was 92 years old.
William is survived by his brother-in-law Ronald "Ronnie" R. Curtis of Douglas, nieces, Patricia Thackson of Nevada, Susan Roberts of California, cousins and hundreds of friends who loved him dearly.
He was the son of William H. and Margaret M. (O'Neill) Albin. "Bill" was born in 1927 in Uxbridge and lived on Hazel Street in town for most of his long and well lived life. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Curtis, his unfailing partner in all endeavors for 66 years. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard "Dick" Albin.
Junie worked in many capacities in the town his entire life. He was a member of the Uxbridge Fire Department beginning in 1945 and retired as the first full time Fire Chief in 1992. He worked 9 years for the town highway department, drove a cement truck for Rosenfeld's Concrete for 3 years and worked 32 years for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette as a branch manager.
Chief was multi-talented: an avid hunter and fisherman, a licensed pilot, a professional photographer and after retirement, a videographer whose work appeared on the local TV channel.
He was an activist and life member in countless fire associations, an Honorary Commission Emeritus Member of the Uxbridge Historical Commission, former President of the Uxbridge Rod and Gun Club, and lifelong member of St. Mary's Church. He often expressed his love of the town and said he enjoyed working with the people.
Junie loved life and Uxbridge was the beneficiary of his many skills and talents throughout his life. He was supported by his many dear friends and family. "Well done Chief".
Visiting hours will be held on Mon. Sept. 9, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., (Rt 122), Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be held Tues. Sept., 10, 2019 at 9 AM from the funeral home followd by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, Mendon St., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458 or the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019