William S. Anderson, 89
Webster - William S. Anderson, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda (Velander) Anderson; daughter Jennifer LaTour and her husband, Richard, and children, Andrew, John, Joseph, and Phillip; son David Anderson and his wife Briana; sons Steven and Michael Anderson and their families. He was predeceased by four siblings.
Bill was born in Worcester, son of the late Gunnar and Jeanette (Santon) Anderson. He graduated from North High School and attended Worcester State College. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He then went on to work at Morgan's and Sjogren Tool in the metal machining field.
An entrepreneur, he founded W.S. Anderson Associates in 1985, which specializes in precision machining. He developed many business partnerships and co-founded other successful companies, including General Polygon Systems, VAStek, and Central Massachusetts Machining Company, Inc.
Bill enjoyed his life to the fullest. He collected classic cars and loved to travel. He completed annual climbs up Mt. Washington, with his last successful climb at age 76.
Bill was compassionate and dedicated much time and energy to help his community. He was intensely involved with the March of Dimes and served as the Worcester Chapter Chairman. He helped organize many successful fundraisers, which provided funds for neonatal care.
The most important thing to Bill was his family. Every day, he expressed his love for Linda; whether by bringing lunch to her at work or pulling out her chair at dinner each evening, his love was evident to all. His love, generosity, and dedication served as a great example to his children, whom he loved very much.
To all who knew Bill, he was a "Good Man," but his friends and family knew he was much more than that.
Calling hours will be held on January 2nd from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held on January 3rd at 10:00AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 18 East Main Street, Webster, MA. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery, Worcester. In celebration of Bill's life, a gathering of family and friends will be held in Webster after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Chapter of the March of Dimes. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019