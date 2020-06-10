William N. Ballou, 38Whitinsville - William N. Ballou, 38, died of cardiac arrest, Monday, June 8, in the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was born in Worcester November 17, 1981 and was a life-long resident of Whitinsville. He is survived by his parents, William E. and Deborah (Nolet) Ballou, of Whitinsville.Mr. Ballou attended Our Lady of the Valley, in Uxbridge, was a 2000 graduate of Northbridge High School, and he attend Quinsigamond Community College. More recently he took classes at Boston Improve where he excelled in stand-up. By extension he was an exciting Karaoke performer. He was a landscaper with Nydam's Landscaping and previously worked repairing pipelines in Ohio and New York.In his youth, Bill participated in Boy Scouts, WCC Blue Dolphins swim team, NHS football and golf teams. He was an altar server at St. Mary's Church and was a communicant at St. Patrick's Church. He was involved in many pitch and candlepin bowling leagues. Other pastimes were fishing, golf, canoeing, horseshoes and video games.In addition to his parents, Bill is survived by his sisters, Abigail Brinkman and her husband Charles, of Melrose and Mary Neer and her husband Michael Li, of E. Brunswick, NJ. He leaves his beloved partner of 3 years, Libby Harrington and her 2 children, Zade and Zoey. Bill took great delight in them; he was devoted to them and was dedicated to nurturing them. He is survived also by his 5 nieces and nephews; Rachael Neer, Kody and Lynette Li, Veronica and Luke Brinkman, 14 cousins, and many aunts and uncles, all well loved; his God parents, Dr. Michael Kneeland and Sharron Nolet, who loved and cared for Bill; many friends and acquaintances, especially Bill's life-long friends Corey Hastings and Wayne Taylor. Bill was predeceased by his wonderful grandparents Florence and Arthur Ballou, Doris Rondeau and Joseph Nolet.Mr. Ballou's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, Friday, June 12, in Good Shepherd Church, Church Street, Linwood, MA. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.Calling Hours will be 4-7pm, Thursday, June 11, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and all attending must wear either a mask or face covering.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Whitin Community Center, 60 Main St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit