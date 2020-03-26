|
William F. Battista, 77
Rockville, VA - William "Bill" Francis Battista, formerly of Dudley died peacefully at home Wednesday, March 25, surrounded by his loving family following an illness. Born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, he was the oldest of five children of
Dominic and Mary (Sinni) Battista. Bill leaves his devoted wife of over 52 years, Roberta F. (Pollone) Battista; his daughters, Rebecca S. Dubois and her husband Garry R. Dubois of Rockville, VA, and Pamela J. Fleming and her husband Robert W. Fleming of Midlothian, VA. Bill was the proud grandfather of Phoebe, Patrick and Andrew. He also leaves his sisters Jane Despres and her husband Paul and Kathleen Chamberland and her husband Paul, all of Southbridge. Bill was preceded in death by his two brothers Peter and Anthony.
Bill was a graduate of Cole Trade High School and worked at Heald Machine for many years. One of Bill's greatest joys was his involvement in the Italian-American Sporting Club of Sturbridge. Bill loved cruise travel, cooking for friends and family, working outdoors and spending time with his dog, Ella. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen, VA.
Services for Bill will be held in Southbridge, Massachusetts at a later date to be announced.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020