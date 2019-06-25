|
William L. Berry
UXBRIDGE - Bill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on June 11, 2019. Bill was born December 06, 1957 in Boston, MA to Mildred and George Berry.
He grew up in Chelsea MA and graduated from St. Rose Elementary School in Chelsea and Dominic Savio High School in East Boston MA. Bill attended Salem State College. He retired from the US Postal Service after 30 years of service.
Bill loved spending time in New Hampshire ever since he was a Cub Scout particularly The Loon Mountain / Lincoln area. He spent the last four Summers there and made many friends in the Lincoln, North Woodstock area and beyond. He was an Avid Reader and more recently enjoyed reading early American history.
His love of music and sports particularly the Bruins was widely apparent. He was thrilled to be able to attend several Bruins playoff games this season. He had a knack for music, playing the guitar and piano - playing by ear and reading music. He was venturing to learn a new instrument - the harmonica.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, his brother Steve, and his beloved wife and best friend Mary Alice (McShane). He is survived by his much-loved stepson Andrew Forget of Pawtucket, RI, his sister Millie Berry of Lincoln New Hampshire and brother George Berry of Everett MA. Also survived by many cousins, in-laws and relatives and friends too numerous to list.
We are all devastated and heartbroken that this kind gentle soul is no longer with us. He left his mark on everyone who met him with his kindness, respect for all and his unique sense of humor. Our only consolation is that he is resting in the arms of his beloved Mary Alice. We will forever love him and never forget the indelible mark he left on all who knew him.
Services for Bill will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-4 PM in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 North Main St. (Rt 122), Uxbridge.
Memorial contributions can be made to the in memory of Bill or to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 E. 55th Street, Suite 6 H, New York, NY 10022.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019