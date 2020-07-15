1/1
William Bobka
1936 - 2020
William S. Bobka, 83

Sterling/Clinton - William S. Bobka, 83, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home, after a period of declining health.

He leaves seven children: Lisa A. Bobka, of Lunenburg, James J. Bobka of Barre, John W. Bobka of Leominster, who was also his caregiver, William Bobka, of Melbourne, FL, Jennifer Macellari of Sterling, Peter A. Bobka of Fitchburg, and Theresa Hall of Balsam Lake,WI; a sister, Ann Gibby of Ambler, PA; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his former wife, and the mother of his children, Joan M. (Garcia) Bobka, of Sterling. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosemary Schamber.

Bill was born and raised in Clinton, son of John W. and Gladys J. (Pianowski) Bobka. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree at St. Anselm College, Manchester, NH. In addition, he was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He lived in Sterling for most of his adult life, and later, in Florida for 15 years, before returning home to Massachusetts.

For ten years, he owned and operated the former Molecterm Engineering, in Depot Square, Clinton. In addition, he owned and operated the former Mass. Metal Finishing, Leominster, and had been employed for a short time at the former Wyman Gordon Co.

He was a member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Church, Clinton.

Private burial will take place in the Bobka family lot in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Bill, or offer condolences to his family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
love you, mean it ❤
Juan Luis Fiol III
Student
July 14, 2020
Im saddened to hear of your fathers passing. I always admired him and he always treated me with kindness. My heart goes out to all of you.

Love,

Patty
Patty McCorkle
Friend
July 14, 2020
John, so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and warm wishes for you and your family.
Donna Burford
July 14, 2020
Lisa, Jennifer and family - I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. My heartfelt sympathy to you all.
Peggy Pomphrey
Friend
July 14, 2020
Sorry Jim for your loss, it not easy. I will be praying for you and your family.
Bob Harris
Friend
July 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Mary Choquette
Friend
July 14, 2020
Billy Bobka
Son
