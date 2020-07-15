William S. Bobka, 83
Sterling/Clinton - William S. Bobka, 83, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home, after a period of declining health.
He leaves seven children: Lisa A. Bobka, of Lunenburg, James J. Bobka of Barre, John W. Bobka of Leominster, who was also his caregiver, William Bobka, of Melbourne, FL, Jennifer Macellari of Sterling, Peter A. Bobka of Fitchburg, and Theresa Hall of Balsam Lake,WI; a sister, Ann Gibby of Ambler, PA; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his former wife, and the mother of his children, Joan M. (Garcia) Bobka, of Sterling. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosemary Schamber.
Bill was born and raised in Clinton, son of John W. and Gladys J. (Pianowski) Bobka. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree at St. Anselm College, Manchester, NH. In addition, he was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He lived in Sterling for most of his adult life, and later, in Florida for 15 years, before returning home to Massachusetts.
For ten years, he owned and operated the former Molecterm Engineering, in Depot Square, Clinton. In addition, he owned and operated the former Mass. Metal Finishing, Leominster, and had been employed for a short time at the former Wyman Gordon Co.
He was a member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Church, Clinton.
Private burial will take place in the Bobka family lot in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.