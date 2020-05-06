|
William J. Bourque, 93
Worcester - William J. Bourque, 93, of Worcester passed away peacefully with his family by his side in his home on Monday, May 4th.
Mr. Bourque was married to the late Eveline M. (Richard) Bourque who died in 1991. He is survived by his two sons, Ronald J. Bourque and his wife, Linda of Hubbardston, MA and Raymond J. Bourque and his wife, Jean of Boylston, MA; a daughter. Yvette M. Dupuis and her husband, Clesson of Worcester; two brothers, Charlie Bourque of Haverhill, MA and Roger Bourque of Moncton, NB, Canada; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Willie was born in Amesbury, MA son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Arseneault) Bourque and is also predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. He worked for his entire career in the auto repair industry as a body man. Willie worked for over 25 years at the former Gervais Auto Body and previously worked at both Harr Ford and Heyward Ford.
Mr. Bourque was a family man at heart and was always the happiest when he was either spending time with his children and grandchildren or watching his beloved Montreal Canadiens. Willie was a talented musician, he could often be found listening to his favorite country music or playing and repairing a variety of instruments including the guitar, banjo, violin or the mandolin.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services are being held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Saint Christopher Church, Worcester and burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Bourque may be made to the 3 Speen Street Framingham, MA 01701.
