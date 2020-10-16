William J. Bowe (Bill), 92
Cumberland - William J. Bowe (Bill), 92, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday October 14, 2020. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Coleman) Bowe, who passed away April of this year. They were happily married for 69 years. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late James and Margaret (Montgomery) Bowe. He graduated from Saint Raphael Academy in 1945. Bill was a Coast Guard Veteran of World War II. He worked as an accountant and served as Treasurer of the Paulis Silk Co. for more than twenty-five years. He was also the owner and manager of the Windsor Restaurant in Pawtucket RI, served as a consultant for Crest MFG and was a partner in several other business ventures. In his later years, Bill traveled the United States with his wife, Peggy. They both enjoyed taking frequent walks at the Emerald Square Mall and socializing with their friends. He is survived by his children, Michael Bowe and his wife, Gayle, of Shrewsbury, MA, Brian Bowe of Cumberland, Shawn Bowe of Cumberland, and Patricia Bowe of North Kingstown. He also leaves seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Private Service will be Livestreamed Monday, October 19th at 11 AM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
. The burial with military honors will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Raphael Academy, 123 Walcott Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860, in memory of William, would be greatly appreciated.