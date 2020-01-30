|
|
William P. Brank, 76
Oakham - William P. Brank, 76, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester. He was born in Worcester, the son of Joseph and Anna (McKiernan) Brank and had lived in Oakham for over 41 years.
William graduated from North High School in Worcester and went on to attend Worcester Junior College and Quinsigamond Community College. William is survived by his wife of 51 years Marilyn A. (Hill) Brank; his daughter, Karin M. Brank of Catonsville, MD; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. William was a loving husband, father, and friend to everyone.
William dedicated 39 years to the former Norton Co./Saint Gobain, retiring as a Production Control Supervisor in 2003. William loved sports, especially baseball, where his favorite team was the Boston Red Sox. During his retirement, William enjoyed traveling, watching his favorite sports live and on TV, and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed daily walks on the trails and fishing at Rutland State Park.
He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Brank in 2017. Williams's brothers, Edward Brank and Joseph Brank, and Joseph's wife, Elizabeth Brank also predeceased him.
William's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Oasis at Dodge Park and the Dodge Park Rest Home for the exceptional care William received during his final years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring and celebrating William's life will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 216 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020