William Brooks
1942 - 2020
William J. Brooks

Seabrook - Seabrook, NH - Mr. William Joseph Brooks, known to all as "Bill", age 78 of Seabrook, died unexpectedly on August 13, 2020, in Salisbury, MA. He was born in Dedham MA, on April 4th 1942, son of the late Alice C. Sears Brooks and brother to Rosalie Priore and husband Ron of Westwood and Kathleen Mangion of Haverhill.

He is survived by his six children, Garrett Brooks of Norton, MA, Lauren Gregoire of Whitinsville MA, Gregory Brooks of Jacksonville, FL, Georgianna Brain and husband Kevin of Norfolk, VA, William "JJ" Brooks of Seabrook, NH and girlfriend Laura, and Zachary Brooks of Portsmouth, NH; his grandchildren Brandon Gregoire, Chase Brooks, Cole Gregoire, and Cali Pepper; & many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and extended family, including Cheryl Brooks-Pierro, The Sicard Brothers, and Gianna Pierro.

Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, August, 18th, 2020, in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton NH, 03842. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Bill's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
