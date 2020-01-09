Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
William Burke
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint George Church
38 Brattle Street
Worcester, MA
More Obituaries for William Burke
William Burke Jr.

William Burke Jr. Obituary
William J. Burke, Jr.

"Bill"

Worcester - William J. "Bill" Burke, Jr., 73, of Worcester, passed away while surrounded by loving family in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of fifty-one years, Linda M. (Williams) Burke; their two children, Derek J. Burke and his wife Ruby of Auburn, and Nicole M. Turner and her husband James of Sterling; three grandchildren, Julie Turner, Dylan and Cayleigh Burke; many nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia McCart. He was born in Worcester, son of the late William J. and Isabel M. (Carelli) Burke, and has lived here all his life. He graduated from the former Sacred Heart Academy and received a degree in graphic design from Becker College in Worcester.

Bill served his nation proudly in the United States Army National Guard and worked as a machinist for many years at Wyman-Gordon Company in Worcester and Grafton before retiring in 1996. He was a member of Saint George Catholic Church in Worcester and was an accomplished guitar player; and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. His grandchildren were the lights of his life along with his devotion to the Boston Red Sox.

Calling Hours for Bill will be on Sunday, January 12, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral will be on Monday, January 13, from the funeral home at 9:40 a.m. in procession to a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint George Church, 38 Brattle Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Pan Mass Challenge, a cancer fund raising organization that gives donations directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute; you can make your donations in Bill's memory by using this link https://donate.pmc.org/DB0363

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
