William L. Cadarette Jr, 59
Worcester, MA - William L. Cadarette, Jr. passed away Monday December 16 in Colquitt, Georgia after an illness.
He was the son of the late Lorraine M. (Osier) Cadarette and William L. Cadarette, Sr.
Billy was raised in Auburn, MA where he graduated from Auburn High School.
He received a bachelor's degree from Springfield College where he played rugby, hockey and soccer.
Billy loved to travel and always brought laughs wherever he went. He saw many countries as a semi-pro soccer player for the Worcester Saints after college.
He was predeceased by his sister Deirdre (Cadarette) Conant and nephew Jamie Conant. He leaves behind his sister Lois (Cadarette) Rubin of Boston, his brother-in-law James Conant of Pittsburg, NH and his nieces Becky (Conant) delaGorgendiere of Auburn, Angela Rubin of Millbury and Laura (Conant) Howard of Keene, NH. He will be greatly missed by his many lifelong friends.
