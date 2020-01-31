|
|
William L. "Billy" Chapdelaine-Comptois, 30
worcester - William L. "Billy" Chapdelaine-Comptois, 30 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at UMass Medical Center with his family by his side after a brief period of heart disease.
Billy was born in Worcester where he attended St. Peter Marian Central Catholic High School.
Most recently, he loved being home with his family, Sunday's with his Ama, playing games and LEGO's with his brother, and long talks and dog training with his sister. He was looking forward to getting back to his regular routine and the hope of playing golf again.
Billy leaves his mother and stepfather, Kathryn M. (Comptois) Garry and James Garry; his siblings, Katelyn Chapdelaine-Comptois and Nicholas Garry; his beloved maternal grandmother, Mary Comptois; his uncle, Matthew Comptois all of Worcester with whom he lived with; his aunt and uncle, Margaret Comptois and Kurt Audette of Worcester. He also leaves great-aunts and numerous cousins. Billy is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, George R. Comptois whom he loved and adored.
Billy's family would like to thank Dr. Amanda Vest, Claire McGowan, the cardiology team and staff of Pratt 8 at Tufts Medical Center along with Dr. Neeta Shah, Laura Small and the cardiology team at St. Vincent's Hospital for their loving kindness and care over the past 8 months during the treatment of his recent diagnosis.
Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. A period of calling hours will be held on Monday, February 3rd from 9-11:45 am in the funeral home prior to departure for his Funeral Mass. Donations can be made in his name to: , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675, a cause he supported vehemently.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020