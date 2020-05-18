Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Video at J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home website
William Clapham Obituary
William James Clapham, 92

WORCESTER - William James Clapham, 92, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on May 16 in Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge.

He leaves his wife of 71 years Marilyn P. (Parker) Clapham, his sons William H. Clapham and his wife Thaisa of Windemere, FL., James Clapham of Gardner, his daughters Nancy Millette and her husband Raymond of Northampton, Priscilla Berthiaume and her husband Jeff of Spencer, Debra Smith and her husband Cliff of Spencer and Sally Boutin and her husband Gary of Naples, FL., 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bill owned and operated Clapham's Transmission Service in Fitchburg from 1952-2018. He was a member of the Leicester Lions Club.

He was born in West Hartford, CT., the son of James and Helen (Kellan) Clapham, graduated from Leicester High School and later served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII.

Bill was a former resident of Leicester, Fitchburg, Haines City, Fl. and most recently The Willows in Worcester.

The family would like to thank the staff at Beaumont Nursing and Salmon Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Dad and his family through a very difficult time.

Due to current health restrictions, funeral services will be done privately. A video of the services will be on our website after 1 pm. Tuesday. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, Ma 01757.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020
