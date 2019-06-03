|
William R. "Bill" Conway
Grafton - William R. "Bill" Conway, 86, passed away June 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 60 years, Eleanor (Hicks), passed away in 2015. He leaves his children Linda Conway and her husband Michael Reney, Michael Conway and his wife Angela and Susan Cerasoli and her husband David, his grandchildren Alicia and Nicholas Cerasoli, Michael and Amber Conway and great-grandson Reid William Conway, his daughter-in-law Kellie Conway and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John Conway and sisters Ruth Gentile and Hazel Kupstas. Bill was born in Worcester, son of the late Agnes (Kerns) and John Conway. He lived in Grafton for more than 60 years. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Bay State Abrasives for more than 30 years prior to his retirement. Away from work he and his wife Eleanor enjoyed travelling throughout Europe and cruising to many ports around the world. His family would like to thank the dedicated Worcester VNA Hospice team for their compassionate care. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor Bill with a donation to the Stephen H. Roney Memorial Park at www.Graftonengine2.org. All are welcome to gather with Bill's family and friends Wednesday June 5th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday June 6th at 11:00am at St. Philip Church on West St. in Grafton. He will then be laid to rest at St. Phillip's Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a memory of Bill or message of sympathy with his family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019