William Peter Crombie 74
Hickory, NC - William Peter Crombie, first child of the late Margaret R. (Crabbe) and William Francis Crombie, passed away peacefully Monday morning at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month on Veteran's Day, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Alina (Banos) Crombie of Boca Raton, FL, 3 children: Laura Lee Raymo (Charles) of Hickory, NC, William David Crombie (Annette) of Hickory, NC and Melanie Anne Crombie of Boca Raton, FL, 3 grandchildren: Zachary David Raymo, Rachel Elizabeth Crombie and Katherine Elizabeth Raymo, and the mother of 2 children, Diane Cowan, all residing in Hickory, NC.
Born January 12, 1945, Mr. Crombie was raised in Worcester, MA, and is survived by his younger sister Janet Hughes (William) of Worcester, MA and younger brother James Crombie (Deborah) of Warwick, RI. Peter served in the U.S. Navy in the 1960s as a radio translator, where he developed a lifelong love of the sea. Ever the consummate sailor, he enjoyed captaining sailboats on the Hudson River, all over the Northeastern US, the Florida Keys and Caribbean, as well as Greece and Turkey.
He was happiest at the helm of a sailboat, adrift in the ocean and navigating his way to points unknown. One of his greatest achievements was to have taught his son Dave the ropes, and he was so proud of his son's nautical prowess.
A family gathering on the Hudson River is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 272, 84 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889 or VFW
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019