William Cummins, Jr.
Clinton - William L. Cummins, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Diane (Martinath) Cummins; children & spouses, Laura Cooper & Gary, William L. Cummins III & Stephanie, all of Clinton; Daniel W. Cummins & Lisa, and Julie A. Cummins & Greg, all of Leominster; and Elizabeth Viens of Templeton; his adoring grandchildren Brett Cooper and Ella Cummins; sister Cheryl Kenney; and brother-in-law Neil Taylor, of Nova Scotia; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by two sisters, Aldene Taylor and Jean Bower.
Bill was born in Barrington, Nova Scotia, Canada to the late W. Llyod Cummins & Kathleen (Nickerson) Newell. After graduating from the Barrington Municipal High School, Bill began his career on the road as a self-employed tractor trailer driver for more than 50 years, ultimately retiring from the Osterman Propane Company. Blessed with a mechanical mind, Bill built and repaired custom modified race cars and remained actively involved in open wheel modified car racing throughout his adult lifetime. Considered a pioneer to the sport, he began his racing career in 1963 on the dirt tracks of Nova Scotia and enjoyed his last driving win at Thompson Speedway in 2012 and team win at Star Speedway in 2019. As crew chief, he led the LaPlante Motor Sports 02 Sunoco Modified Racing Team to an 8th place points finish in 2019. In addition to being known for his Golden Ladle award winning seafood chowder, Bill also enjoyed metal working, woodworking, visiting yard sales and flea markets. He and his family took pleasure in many trips pulling the 5th wheel camper throughout the great outdoors. Bill was a man of faith and member of the United Church of Clinton. Above all, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. The family would like to thank his amazing care team at UMass Memorial Medical Center, especially Dr. Kriti Mittal and Nurse Jodi D. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the United Church of Clinton, 109 Haskell Ave., with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of William L. Cummins, Jr. to the United Church of Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020