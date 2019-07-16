|
|
William F Daigle, III
Newbury - William F. Daigle III passed away peacefully in his home on July 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Karen (Nyman) Daigle of Newbury NH, his children Kristen (Matt) Snyder of Wayland, MA; Leah (Peter) Doherty of Hampstead NH; 4 grandchildren Ethan, Owen, Cole and Stella; sisters Joanne Schuyler of New London, NH; Nancy Grant (Tom Ware) of Charlestown, MA; Barbara (Francis) Paciello of West Tisbury, MA; and several loving nieces and nephews. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents Annie Mae (Brown) and William F. Daigle Jr. and his brother in law Cort Schuyler. He will live on in our hearts, minds, prayers and laughs forever.
Bill was born and raised in Worcester, MA and settled in Holden, MA where he raised his family. He graduated from Assumption Preparatory School in Worcester, Peru State College in Nebraska and received his Master's degree in Mathematics from Boston College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army reserves. He taught Math for 35 years in the Worcester Public Schools, serving as the City's Math Liaison for several years prior to retirement. Upon retiring, he moved to Chalk Pond in Newbury, NH where he spent his days enjoying the mountains, lakes, golf courses and spending time with his grandchildren. He was blessed with many years of good health where he and his wife Karen had the opportunity to travel to many destinations including their favorite, a Kenyan Safari.
Bill loved everything sports! His favorites being football and skiing, followed by baseball, golf and hockey. He played football in college, coached at St. Johns high in Shrewsbury, MA and spent many years playing for the Worcester Parks Men's League. He refereed football and field hockey and he retired from umpiring baseball in 2018 after 51 years. Bill enjoyed running and was a 3x finisher of the Boston Marathon. He was also an avid skier, setting goals each year to ski more days than the prior year. Bill volunteered for 15 years as an instructor at New England Healing Sports Association (NEHSA) working with veterans and other disabled skiers at Mt. Sunapee.
An eternal optimist, Bill lived his life with a "glass half full" attitude. He enjoyed the great outdoors, traveling, and experiencing the joys that come from serving others. He would enjoy knowing that you raised a glass of your favorite beverage for a toast in his memory.
Calling hours will be Tuesday July 23rd from 5-7pm at Chadwick's Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London, NH. A memorial service will be held Wednesday July 24th at 9am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 52 Gould Road, New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to New England Healing Sports Association (NEHSA) at www.nehsa.org or mailed to NEHSA, PO Box 2135, Newbury, NH 03255.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019