Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
William A. Daley, 73

OAKHAM - William A. Daley, 73, of Old Turnpike Road passed away on February 6, 2019. Bill leaves his wife Pat and children Kristin (Eric) Conti, Ryan (Stacey) Daley, Kathryn (William) Specker and Karen Latwis; nine grandchildren Julia and Elliot Conti, Jared Daley, Tara and Lauren Bostock, Taylor and Paige Specker, Haley and Katie Jefferson and a great granddaughter Anna Bealand. Bill grew up in Spencer son of Royal and Helen Daley. After high school graduation he joined the United State Navy along with his best friend, David Anderson of Spencer. He served four years and was a very proud Navy veteran. Bill served as a volunteer fireman for nearly 20 years in Spencer, MA. He really enjoyed those years and made many life long friends. Memorial Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10AM-12PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S. Barre Rd. Barre. A memorial service will follow at 12PM in the funeral home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and family and friends will be notified.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
