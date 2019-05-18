Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Hall Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Quaker Ridge Road
Casco, ME 04015
(207) 627-4538
William Daley


1962 - 2019
William Daley Obituary
William P. Daley, 57

Casco, ME - William P. Daley, 57, passed away at his home on May 14, 2019. He was born March 9, 1962 in New London, CT. Prior to moving to Casco William spent many years in West Brookfield, MA. He earned his undergraduate degree from Springfield Community College before attending the University of Massachusetts. William was interested in cars, especially older ones. His favorite was the Opel. William restored several and was currently driving one. He also enjoyed fishing, boating and restoring older outboard motors. A funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. Casco, ME. Online condolences may be left for the family at

hallfuneralhome.net.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019
