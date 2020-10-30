William R. Daley, 84
Shrewsbury - William R. "Bill" Daley, 84, of Shrewsbury, passed on October 26, 2020, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, after a brave struggle with cancer.
Bill was born December 3, 1935 in Fitchburg to the late, William and Agnes (Durkin) Daley; an only child, he was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School and Holy Cross College in Worcester.
Upon his graduation from college, he worked at Colonial Press in Clinton for many years as plant manager until they closed. He later worked out of state for several years before joining Heffernan Press in Worcester, where he held various positions before becoming plant manager and continuing until the plant closed in 1993. He subsequently went to work at Intercity Press in Rockland, before retiring in 1999.
Bill worked at Cyprian Keyes golf club in Boylston for twenty years, following his retirement. He was an excellent golfer and had the achievement of four holes in one. He retired from the golf club earlier this year, due to his illness.
Bill is survived by his adoring wife of thirty-one years, Susan (Stewart) D'Errico Daley; his children, Tim Daley and Jeffrey Daley, both of Leominster, Matthew D'Errico and his wife Laurie of Natick, and Bonnie D'Errico and her fiancé Joe Manzi of Auburn; his grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Daley, Andrew and Isabella Roy, Gianna, Nicola, and Mikayla D'Errico, Stephany Wood McKinstry, and Samantha Newell; great grandchildren, Lilliana Daley and Rocco Roy. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Billy in 1991.
Calling Hours for Bill will be on Tuesday, November 3, from 12 p.m. until a Funeral Service begins at 1 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury.
*social distancing practices and the use of face masks will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude's Hospital, by visiting www.stjude.org
, or to Rose Monahan Hospice, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found atwww.mercadantefuneral.com