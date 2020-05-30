William Di Pietro
William Di Pietro, 104

Sutton - William Joseph Di Pietro, 104, passed away on May 21, 2020 in the presence of God and his loved ones. He was blessed with a long and incredible life, being a child of the depression and becoming a self-made successful businessman. There was nothing that he could not do.

Bill is survived by his children, William Di Pietro, Jr. and his wife, Elnor, of Delmar, DE; David Di Pietro and his wife, Susan, of Oxford; daughter, Gail Cone and her husband, Larry, of Swansea, SC; and his daughter-in-law Esther Di Pietro of Worcester; his brother, Guido Di Pietro of West Boylston, sister, Lidia Valentino of Sterling, his sister-in-law, Anna Di Pietro of Peabody, and his dear friend, Pamela Gurney Farnham, with whom he lived. He leaves 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Bill was predeceased by his second wife, Marjorie (Bryant) Di Pietro; son, Richard Di Pietro; granddaughter, Lisa Cosenza; his brothers Charles and John Di Pietro; sisters, Freda Marciarelli, Myrna Evensen, Eva Piano; and his first wife, Anna (Adukas) Di Pietro. Bill was the son of Italian immigrants, Angelo and Adeline (Antonucci) Di Pietro.

Bill founded W. j. Di Pietro, Inc., a construction and crane business working throughout New England. He loved to fly his airplanes and was always willing to take family and friends. As a member of the Joel H. Prouty Masonic Lodge in Auburn, he chaired the Building Committee for the current facility.

He loved his family and heritage, searching out relatives all over the U.S. and beyond, including his Australian cousins. Bill accepted his final years with true humility and grace, never complaining about what he could not do.

A huge thank you to his wonderful aides that made the last years so special, the amazing team of doctors who fought for and with him, the Auburn VNA and Hospice, and Tri-Valley Elder Services.

Bill's memorial services and burial will be private.

Donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Waters Farm Preservation, Inc., 4 Uxbridge Road, Sutton, MA 01590 www.watersfarm.org or the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606 www.worcesterarl.org

Please visit Bill's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a fond memory can be left at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
