William J. Dion, 71
Oxford - William J. Dion, 71, formerly of Spruce Street, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Francis Home in Worcester, after a long illness. He is survived by his brother, Robert E. Dion Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Auburn; his sister, Christine A. Zorn of Oxford; two nephews and two nieces, David, Matthew, Jennifer, and Dawn; several great nieces and nephews, Parker, Camden, Phalen, Charlotte, Saya, and Amanda. He was predeceased by his beloved dog, Rotknee. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Robert E. and Elizabeth D. (Robillard) Dion, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1966 and received his bachelor's degree in biology from Worcester State College in 1970. He played baseball for Worcester State College.
Mr. Dion worked at Sweet Life in Northboro for many years, retiring in 1992. He also worked at several local supermarkets. He served two tours in the Peace Corps in Malaysia. He loved fishing and was happiest when he was on the lake. He enjoyed tropical fish and spending time at the casino.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020