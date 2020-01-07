|
|
William N. 'Bill' DuPont, 62
Dudley - William N. 'Bill' DuPont, 62, passed away Sunday January 5, 2020 at Harrington Hospital, Webster Campus.
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Nancy M. (Mason) DuPont; two sons, Jeffrey W. DuPont and Jack W. DuPont of Dudley; one brother, Richard E. DuPont and his wife Lorie of Austin, TX and two sisters, Debra DuPont-Schmidt and her husband Gordon of Pittsburg, PA., and Renee DuPont- Kujawski and her husband Jan of Webster as well as several nieces and nephews, including Attorney David J. DuPont, Jr. and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of which he loved dearly.
Bill was born December 22, 1957 in Webster, son of the late Dr. Emil N. and E. Marilynn (McKinstry) DuPont, and was predeceased by two brothers, David J. DuPont, Sr. in 2003 and John E. DuPont in 2012. He was a graduate of Bartlett High School and was active on the basketball, football and track teams and was a graduate of Northeastern University.
Bill was Chairman of Webster EMS and Hubbard Health Systems, and was instrumental in board negotiations allowing healthcare to continue to be available in the Webster community.
He was an investment manager and real estate developer, and was also instrumental in the establishment and development of Lavoie Field Youth Soccer fields in Dudley.
Bill also obtained his mariner's license as a Merchant Marine Captain, was a member of the P.A.V., and 200 Sportsman's Club, also served of the Marianapolis Board of Directors Finance Committee and Development Committee and Trinity Foundation and lacrosse field, a member of the Webster-Dudley Rotary Club and Dudley Soccer Association, where he served as treasurer and also was a soccer coach from 2006-2018.
He served as an assistant delegate of the Massachusetts Republican Committee and Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
Bill was the former owner of Holden Hills and Point Breeze Banquet facilities.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster, Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, Md. 20852.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020