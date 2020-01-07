|
William N. 'Bill' DuPont, 62
Dudley - William N. 'Bill' DuPont, 62, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Harrington Hospital, Webster Campus.
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Nancy M. (Mason) DuPont; two sons, Jeffrey W. DuPont and Jack W. DuPont of Dudley; one brother, Richard E. DuPont and his wife Lorie of Austin, TX, and two sisters, Debra DuPont Schmidt and her husband Gordon of Pittsburgh, PA., and Renee DuPont Kujawski and her husband Jan of Webster as well as several nieces and nephews, including Attorney David J. DuPont, Jr. and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of which he loved dearly.
Bill was born December 22, 1957 in Webster, son of the late Dr. Emil N. and E. Marilynn (McKinstry) DuPont, and was predeceased by two brothers, David J. DuPont, Sr. in 2003 and John E. DuPont in 2012.
He was a graduate of Bartlett High School and was active on the basketball, football and track teams and was a graduate of Northeastern University.
Bill was known for his keen business sense, deep generosity and infectious sense of humor. He loved to entertain both family and friends and was widely known as the grill master. He will be deeply missed by many.
Bill was Chairman of Webster EMS and Hubbard Health Systems, and was instrumental in board negotiations allowing healthcare to continue to be available in the Webster community.
He was an investment manager and Real Estate developer, and was also highly involved in his community. Bill was instrumental in the establishment and development of Lavoie Field Youth Soccer fields in Dudley. In addition, he was a member of the Polish American Veteran's Club and 200 Sportsman's Club, and served on the Marianapolis Preparatory High School Board of Directors Finance Committee, Development Committee and Trinity Foundation, a member of the Webster-Dudley Rotary Club and Dudley Soccer Association, where he served as treasurer and also was a coach from U6-U18 youth.
He served as an Assistant Delegate of the Massachusetts Republican Committee and was a member of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
Bill was the former owner of Holden Hills and Point Breeze Banquet facilities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St. followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, both in Webster.
Calling hours will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, Md. 20852.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020