Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home
325 Main St.
Ashland, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Parish
830 Worcester Rd.
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
William Dwyer Obituary
William G. Dwyer, 98

Framingham - William G. Dwyer, 98, of Framingham passed away Fri Jan. 17th at his home

surrounded by his family. Son of John and Edith (Johnston) Dwyer, he was

the husband of Marion (Lilla) Dwyer who died in 2018. A graduate of Worcester South High, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1942 serving in

the Asiatic and Pacific Theatres. He earned the rank of Master Tech Sgt while serving with the Air Warning Squadron (AWS 1), using one of the first radar systems in the war. He went on to work for RCA Co. and later was co-founder of Lake Systems Inc. and Communications for Hospitals Inc. His military and business careers afforded him many foreign travel opportunities. He was a longtime member and past president of Framingham Country Club and attended St. Bridget Parish in Framingham.

He is survived by three sons, William M. and John R. Dwyer of Framingham and Richard J. Dwyer and his wife Martha of Winthrop; three daughters, Dianne Morgado and her husband Richard of Mattapoisett, Nancy Dwyer-Hurley of Oxford, and Paula Forrester and her husband Thomas of Cohassett, seven grandchildren, Christopher and Ami Morgado, Michael and Joseph Hurley, Jillian and Allyson Forrester, and Stephen Dwyer, four great-grandchildren, William, Sean, Michaela and Arianna Dwyer, as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Dwyer, brothers, Roy, Arthur, Doug, Ralph, and Robert Dwyer, and sisters, Ann Hambuechen and Edith Davidson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday Jan. 23rd at 9:00am in

St. Bridget Parish, 830 Worcester Rd. Framingham, MA with burial to follow

in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Wed. from

6:00-8:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA.

www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
