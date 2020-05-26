|
|
William E. Haley, 88
NORTHBRIDGE - William E. Haley, 88, passed away on Sun. May 24, 2020 at St. Camillus Health Care center where he had been a resident the past couple of months. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ida M. (Heney) Haley.
He is also survived by 2 sons, William G. Haley and his wife Beth of Northbridge, and Tracy G. Haley and his wife Kathleen of San Jose, CA; a daughter, Jennifer A. Lambert and her husband Eric of Oxford; 4 grandchildren, Nikolas Haley, Samantha Haley, Thomas Haley, and Darrian Lambert; a brother, Robert Haley and his wife Pauline of Uxbridge, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Eleanor Gengel, and Francis Dion.
Born in Whitinsville on April 7, 1932 he was the son of William E. Haley Sr. and Etta (Rawson) Haley. He married, raised his family and lived his whole life in Rockdale. A lifelong parishioner of St. Peter's Church, he found his religious faith to be a great source of strength. He was a hard worker, and took great pride in a job well done, painting fire trucks for Farrar Company until the company closed, then working in the maintenance department of the former Wrentham State School until his retirement. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed annual hunting trips with his friends. Later in life, he could often be found watching old western movies on TV and was a big John Wayne fan. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially if it involved breakfast at a diner, or cheering on the local baseball and hockey teams!
Services will be held at a later date due to current restrictions related to coronavirus. Donations in his memory may be made to: The Peace of Bread at The United Presbyterian Church, 51 Cottage St. Whitinsville MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020