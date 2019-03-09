Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edwards


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Edwards Obituary
William Thomas Edwards

Tom/Dr. Edwards/Br. Basil, of Seattle, WA., former resident of Worcester MA., born June 20th, 1943, died March 2nd, 2019. Predeceased by his partner, Steve E. Long of Seattle, and former wife, Florence. Survived by Alan Mathews and his husband, Jim; and son Adam and partner, James Wilson II, of Oakham, Massachusetts. Education; Sienna college, 1961-1965, MIT, University of Mass. Medical School 1971-1975. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 Roy St., Seattle, WA., March 16th, 11am.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.