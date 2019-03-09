|
|
William Thomas Edwards
Tom/Dr. Edwards/Br. Basil, of Seattle, WA., former resident of Worcester MA., born June 20th, 1943, died March 2nd, 2019. Predeceased by his partner, Steve E. Long of Seattle, and former wife, Florence. Survived by Alan Mathews and his husband, Jim; and son Adam and partner, James Wilson II, of Oakham, Massachusetts. Education; Sienna college, 1961-1965, MIT, University of Mass. Medical School 1971-1975. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 Roy St., Seattle, WA., March 16th, 11am.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019