William R. Falkowski
SPENCER - William R. Falkowski, 78, of Spencer, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 6th 2019.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Rose M. (LeBlanc) Falkowski, his son William E. Falkowski of Framingham, his daughter Carol Anne Falkowski of Worcester, three grandchildren; Jason and Ashley Falkowski of Spencer and Stacy Falkowski of Framingham, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Edward Falkowski in 2019.
Bill was first and foremost a family man. It was most important to him to always have everyone together. He enjoyed a long retirement with his wife, Rose and absolutely adored his two dogs Skippy and Tigger.
Bill worked as a Chief Financial Officer for several hospitals in Massachusetts throughout his career but most recently at Hubbard Regional Hospital in Webster before retiring in 2008. He served his country with the U.S.Army stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War.
Born in Lynn, MA., he was the son of William R. and Sophie (Swiniarski) Falkowski, and later graduated from Lynn Classical, Northeastern University in Boston, and received a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Anna Maria College in Paxton.
Funeral services for Bill will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the services on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of MA, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019