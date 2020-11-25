William L. Fassett, 80Worcester - William L. Fassett, 80, of Worcester died Sunday, November 22nd in UMASS Memorial Hospital – Memorial Campus after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 55 years and the love of his life, Ruth M. (Burns) Fassett; his children, William R. Fassett, Lynn A. Fassett all of Worcester and Michael L. Fassett and his wife, Jocelyn of Rutland. He was the extremely proud grandfather to seven grandchildren whom he loved immensely, Michael, Emily and Billy Fassett and their mother, Frances; Shea and Sam Hanratty and their father, Shawn; and Jake and Ben Fassett. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Robert and a sister, Barbara Melvin.He was born in Worcester the son of Louis and Blanche (Stover) Fassett and graduated from Leicester High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era. After serving in the military, William worked as a concrete mixer driver for over 30 years and started working at Kesseli & Morse and retired at the age of 63 from Aggregate Industries.William was known to his family and friends as "Big". He had many interests in life but his ultimate enjoyment came from being around his family. He had the biggest heart in the world and those who knew him cherished him. His unselfish, loving spirit will live on through all those whose lives he touched.The Fassett family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. To a share a story or leave a message of condolence please visit