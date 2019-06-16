|
|
William T. Fleming, 87
Worcester - William T. Fleming, 87, passed peacefully away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Worcester, surrounded by family and new found friends.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Marianne (Schueler) Fleming; his daughter, Kelly A. Fleming; son, Sean J. Fleming and his wife, Paula; two granddaughters, Katie and Erin Fleming; and his brother John P. Fleming. William is predeceased by three other brothers and two sisters.
William was born and raised in Worcester and was a proud graduate of Worcester Vocational Technical high school. For several years he worked in sales and as a painting contractor. William also provided many years of service to the Massachusetts National Guard and US Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He attended many military schools and training programs, but was most proud of being a Command and General Staff College and US Army Ranger School graduate.
William enjoyed golfing with his brothers and many friends, working around the house, and spending time with family, especially his granddaughters.
William's family would like to thank the dedicated professionals at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Worcester for their loving and compassionate care.
William's relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Calling Hour from 11 am to 12 noon, followed by a Memorial Service honoring and celebrating his life at 12 noon, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the , P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265-0309. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 16 to June 17, 2019