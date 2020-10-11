William Fyffe

William E. Fyffe, 94Columbia, MD - William E. (Bill) Fyffe, 94, of Columbia, Maryland, died on Sunday October 4, 2020 at his home. Bill was a long-time resident of Dudley and Worcester.Bill was born on October 2, 1926 in Washington, Indiana. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army with the Army Air Corps as an airplane mechanic and served at the end of World War II in Japan. After his enlistment, he enrolled at Purdue University, majoring in Forestry, and graduated in 1951.He married Alice Therese Queen on September 4, 1949.Bill worked in a number of wood-related industries in his early career, eventually settling into the design and engineering of office and library furniture. After numerous moves as he worked his way up in the industry, he settled in Dudley with his wife and two children, working for Jens Risom Design in North Grosvenordale, Connecticut.Bill was quite active in the town of Dudley, serving on various boards and committees, including the Finance and Advisory Board, and became a trustee for the town's library. Bill was instrumental in the planning, design, and building of the new Pearle L. Crawford Memorial Library which opened in 2010. Bill moved to the Briarwood Retirement Community in Worcester in 2011, where he became involved in a number of activities, ranging from the library committee to taping of various talks for broadcast on the Briarwood TV channel. In 2019, Bill moved to the Brighton Gardens Assisted Living Community in Columbia, Maryland to be closer to his daughter.Bill is survived by his daughter, Ellen Rhude of Ellicott City, Maryland, his grandson, Brian Rhude also of Ellicott City, and his daughter-in-law Ida Casey of Worcester. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Fyffe, and his son Richard Fyffe.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pearle L. Crawford Memorial Library, 40 Schofield Ave., Dudley, MA 01571