William J. "Bill" Gangnon, Jr.
Northborough - William J. "Bill" Gangnon, Jr., 84, of Northborough died Monday, June 15th in St. Camillus Nursing Home due to complications from Covid-19. His wife of 61 years, Shirley E. (Smith) Gangnon died in 2018. He leaves two sons, Daniel Gangnon and James Gangnon both of Worcester; a daughter, Faith E. Gangnon-Wise and her fiancée, Paul Snape of Leicester; four grandchildren, Daniel Gangnon, Luke Gangnon; SSG. Ashley E. Wise stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and Warrant Officer, Gregory K. Wise stationed at Ft. Rucker, Alabama and several great grandchildren including his great granddaughter, Charlize Gangnon, they had a special bond sharing the same birthday. He also leaves his childhood friend, Dennis Payne and his wife, Barbara of Westborough. He was predeceased by two brothers.
He was born in Worcester the son of William J. Gangnon, Sr. and Eva (Zukowsky) Gangnon and graduated from Northborough High School. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. In 2012, Bill retired from Worcester Academy where he worked for 20 years. He previously worked for Robertshaw Control Company. Mr. Gangnon was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Rutland Sportsman's Club and the NRA. His favorite pastime was spending time hunting and fishing at his camp house in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.
The family would like to thank the nurses and nurse's aides in the Farrel Haven Unit at St. Camillus Health Center for the compassion and care Bill received.
Calling hours are Thursday, June 18th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester followed by his funeral service at 11:00 AM (appropriate COVID - 19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing). Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.