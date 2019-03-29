Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
William G. Gavin, 70

Worcester - William G. Gavin, 70, of Worcester died Sunday, March 24th in UMASS Memorial – Clinton Hospital. His wife of 44 years, Joan D. (Gregoire) Gavin died in 2015. He leaves two brothers, Daniel Gavin and his wife, Patricia of Millbury and Paul Gavin of Worcester; three sisters, Tarese Bascilici of Orlando, FL, Shirley "Ann" Franco, Dorothy Landry and her husband, Richard all of Worcester; a sister in law, AnnMarie Gavin of Worcester and nieces and nephews including Philip Brown and Kim Brickley who were his caretakers. He was predeceased by a stepson, Norman Comeau; two brothers, James and Donald Gavin and his wife, Patricia and two sisters, Kathleen Gavin and Barbara Schulman and her husband, Sanford.

He was born in Worcester the son of Austin and Gertrude (Adams) Gavin. William worked as at Allied Manufacturing and Parker and Harper as a machine operator.

A graveside service will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is directing arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
