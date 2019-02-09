Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephens Church
Corners of Route 197 & 131
Quinebaug, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gendreau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gendreau


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Gendreau Obituary
William E. Gendreau 59 # Willie Strong

Quinebaug - William E. Gendreau, 59, of Quinebaug, CT died Friday, February 8, 2019 at Backus Hospital of Norwich, CT. after a battle with cancer. William was born September 26, 1959 in Southbridge, MA. He is the son of Henry "Pete" and the late Shirley (Talbot) Gendreau.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years,Justine (Bodreau) Gendreau, one daughter: Ashley Gendreau of Quinebaug, CT and one son: Ryan Gendreau and his wife Lucy of Danielson, CT; his father Henry "Pete" Gendreau; of Southbridge, one sister: Cheryl Gendreau of Auburn, MA; Several nieces and nephews. His brothers and sisters in the Fire Service .

Predeceased by his brother, Donald Gendreau.

William graduated from Bay Path High School. He worked several years in the printing ink business. Most recently worked for Auto Zone in Webster as a Commercial Sales Manager.

Willie devoted 41 years to the Quinebaug Vol Fire Dept. as Captain. He proudly served as Lieutenant with the Webster Fire Rescue and formerly with Southbridge Fire Dept. where he began his career in Fire Service.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, February 14 at St. Stephens Church, Corners of Route 197 & 131, in Quinebaug, CT.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 13 from 4 to 8 PM at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA.www.bartelfuneralhome.com

#Willie Strong
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bartel Funeral Home Inc
Download Now