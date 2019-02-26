|
William P. Gingras, Jr., 89
WORCESTER - William P. Gingras, Jr., 89, of Worcester, died Monday, February 18th at home. His wife of 53 years, Elizabeth E. (Mattila) Gingras died in 2012. He is survived by his son, William P. Gingras, III of Worcester and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Robert, and two sisters, Evelyn and Pauline.
He was born in Worcester, the son of William P. Gingras, Sr. and Regina M. (Kelley) Gingras. Mr. Gingras, was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Navy. He had worked as a carpenter for Carpenter's Local 107 for many years before retiring. Bill was a long time member of All Saints Church and its vestry; and was a long time fan of New England sports teams.
His funeral is March 2nd, with a service at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Church, 11 Irving Street, burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday, March 1st from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Please omit flowers and make memorial contributions to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019