Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Church
11 Irving Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gingras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gingras Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Gingras Jr. Obituary
William P. Gingras, Jr., 89

WORCESTER - William P. Gingras, Jr., 89, of Worcester, died Monday, February 18th at home. His wife of 53 years, Elizabeth E. (Mattila) Gingras died in 2012. He is survived by his son, William P. Gingras, III of Worcester and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Robert, and two sisters, Evelyn and Pauline.

He was born in Worcester, the son of William P. Gingras, Sr. and Regina M. (Kelley) Gingras. Mr. Gingras, was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Navy. He had worked as a carpenter for Carpenter's Local 107 for many years before retiring. Bill was a long time member of All Saints Church and its vestry; and was a long time fan of New England sports teams.

His funeral is March 2nd, with a service at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Church, 11 Irving Street, burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday, March 1st from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Please omit flowers and make memorial contributions to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now