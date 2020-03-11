|
|
William Gingras, III
Worcester - William "Paul" Gingras, III, 59, of Worcester, a loving son and friend, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in his home.
He was born in Worcester, to the late William P. Gingras, Jr. and Elizabeth E. (Mattila) Gingras. Paul was a member of the Local 4 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, an artist, and a patron of arts in Worcester. Paul was a longtime member of the Worcester Art Museum and a season ticket holder of the Worcester Red Sox. He leaves behind several first cousins and many close friends.
His funeral is Friday, March 13th with a service at 9:00 AM in All Saints Episcopal Church, 10 Irving Street. (Visitors should go directly to church.) Burial will follow in Green Bower Cemetery, Gardner. Calling hours are Thursday, March 12th from 5:00 until 8:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020