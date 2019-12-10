|
|
William "Bill" Glennon, 76
Southbridge - William "Bill" Francis Glennon, 76, formerly of Southbridge, passed away peacefully at The Overlook Skilled Nursing Facility of Charlton, with his loving wife, Annie Bergman, by his side on Monday, Dec. 9th, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Milford in 1943, he was the youngest of 6 children born to James and Mary (DeVenuto) Glennon. After graduating from Milford High School, Bill received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from State College at Worcester in 1965. Many years later, he obtained a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies degree with a concentration in mathematics from Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT. While at Wesleyan, Bill also completed 30 hours of graduate study in mathematics and curriculum development as a Vanguard Fellow in the Project to Increase the Mastery of Mathematics and Science (PIMMS) Fellowship.
Bill was a Mathematics Instructor at Mary E. Wells Jr. High School in Southbridge, serving as department chairperson for 8 of those years until 1976. He was awarded a citation from Governor Michael Dukakis for his work in mathematics with those students. Then, after a few years teaching at Marionapolis, Thompson, CT, Bill took a job as a Mathematics Instructor at Tolland Public Schools, Tolland, CT, teaching grades 7 and 9-12 for the next thirteen years. While there, he did peer coaching and was selected to present workshops to middle school faculty on effective mathematics instruction techniques and on implementing the Texas Instruments' Math Explorer calculator. Bill also coached the Tolland High School JETS (Junior Engineering Technical Society) team to first and second place finishes in the Connecticut State competition. Bill was an In-service Instructor, which meant he taught in-service courses on mathematics and effective teaching methods to elementary teachers in both the Southbridge and Tolland public schools. He was a life member of the National Education Association (NEA). Bill was also selected for Phi Delta Kappa (National Honor Society for Educators) at UConn.
His additional teaching experience was as an Adjunct Instructor at Wesleyan University, a Lecturer in Mathematics at Quinebaug Valley Community Technical College, Danielson, CT, and an Adjunct Instructor at Eastern Connecticut State University, Willimantic, CT. He also taught Virginia Wood speed reading.
So proud of his many students over the years, Bill was always delighted to run into them and get caught up on their lives. In 1995, Bill combined his love of teaching with that of traveling, and became Assistant Director of Admissions at Passports Educational Travel Institute in Spencer. There, he planned educational travel programs in cooperation with teachers/group organizers for their student/adult participants, until his retirement in 2008.
Bill first met his beloved wife, Annie, when she was a student of his at Wells Jr. High School exactly 50 years ago! One of her fondest memories of that time period was his taking several members of her class to regional math fair competitions, and his students often took many top awards, which was very exciting. Thirty two years later, Bill and Annie started dating, and after many scrabble games, movies at OSV, day trips, and dinners together, they decided to marry on May Day, 2010. Bill is predeceased by his brother, James Glennon, his sister, Catherine Villano, and his nephew, Michael Villano. He leaves behind his brothers, Daniel (Carol) of Milford, John (Virginia) of Sorrento, FL, and Thomas (Patricia) of Naples, FL, as well as his dear brothers-in-law, Anthony Villano of Eastham, and John Bergman of Millbury. Bill will be sorely missed by his niece and nephew, Catherine A. Villano of Franklin and James Villano of Southbury, CT, whom he saw frequently throughout his life, as well as his many other nieces and nephews, along with great-nieces and grand-nephews, and many dear friends, especially Craig Stevens and Chris Peck, about all of whom he cared deeply.
Bill was known for his sharp wit, great problem solving ability, vast knowledge, incredible memory, creativity, gentleness, and giving spirit. He loved gardens, Jeopardy, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, cooking, QVS concerts, and trips to Cape Cod or Wickford, RI. Bill also had a strong faith and was a member of St. John Paul II Parish.
Annie and the rest of Bill's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the Overlook Staff for their kindness and compassion, especially the nurses, aides, activities crew, and food service folks at 2SNF, as well as the entire Hospice Team. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to either , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or the St. John Paul II Parish Food Pantry, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Bill's funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Dec. 13th, from 4:00 to 6:00pm.
