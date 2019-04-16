|
William Royal Graham, 83
Stanley, NC - William 'Bill' Graham, better known as 'Preacher' passed away on Friday April 5, 2019 in Stanley, NC. Born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to James and Freda Graham on February 29, 1936, Preacher grew up in Silverton, Oregon and eventually settled in Massachusetts. After retirement he enjoyed life in Virginia and the Florida Keys before moving to North Carolina to be closer to his family. As a young man Preacher was an active water skier and a former president and show director of the Nipmuc Ski Club in Webster, MA. A veteran of the United States Army, he had a passion for motorcycles throughout his life and was an honored brother of the Vigilantes Motorcycle Club. He is survived by sons Rob (Gail) of PA, Roy of CA, daughters Bonny Graham, Shovaun Marler (Matt) of NC and Jessie Brady (Bryan) of CT, six grandchildren Kristina Graham, Cullen Lowell, Colton and Zachary Marler, Isla and Carys Brady, 3 great grandchildren, sister Hazel Hird of OR. Preacher was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Elnora Kandle, brothers Lloyd and Bob, and by his son, Clay. Private family services will be held in Oregon at a later date.
