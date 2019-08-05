|
William J. Grandone, 76
Fiskdale - William "Bill" J. Grandone, 76, of Hunter Lane, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 4th 2019, with his loving wife by his side, after a long courageous struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
He leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Susan L. (Phipps) Grandone; their two sons, James Grandone and his wife Michelle of Worcester and Jeffrey Grandone and his wife Susan of Hobe Sound, FL; two grandchildren, Joseph Grandone and his wife Laurel of Holly Springs, NC and Lea Grandone of Canton; a brother, Frank Grandone of Tolland, CT; two sisters, Marilyn Kayser of Kennebunk, ME and Kathleen Lawton of Holden; four great grandchildren, Ruby and Roman Byrd and Sophia and Will Grandone; as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by a sister, Marcia Powers.
He was born in Southbridge, the son of the late Frank and Elaine (Farquhar) Grandone.
Bill was a 1961 graduate of Mary E. Wells High School and a 1970 graduate of Clark University. He played baseball and football at Mary E. Wells High. He was a member of the legendary Wells High football teams of the late 1950's and was Co-Captain of the 1960 team. He was a coach and active supporter of Pop Warner Football and Little League Baseball in Sturbridge. Bill worked at Rathbone Precision Metals in Palmer, MA for 32 years holding titles of Vice President and Controller. He enjoyed his volunteer hours at the Sturbridge Senior Center and the Hamilton Rod and Gun Club. Bill was a true family man who cherished his time spent with his family.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in North Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Aug. 9th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118 (www.apdaparkinson.org) or the Fiskdale / Sturbridge Senior Center, P.O. Box 746 Sturbridge, MA 01566.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019