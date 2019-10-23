|
William J. "Bill" Granger, 76
SHREWSBURY - William "Bill" J. Granger, 76 of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with his loving family by his side.
Bill was born in Worcester, son of the late Joseph H. and Irene M. (Langway) Granger. He graduated from North High School and later attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. Bill worked for his father's company, Granger Brothers, for many years. When his father retired, Bill and his cousin took over the business and renamed it Granger Corporation, where he worked for many years until retiring in 1995. Bill then established Hawg Wild Auto Transport and retired in 2008. Bill was an avid golfer and, after retirement, worked part-time at Blackstone National Golf Club. He enjoyed exercising, drag racing in his younger years, but most of all, he loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by two sons, William J. Granger, Jr. of Boylston and John M. Granger of Grafton; his daughter, Deborah A. Fanale and her husband Dr. James E. Fanale of Boylston; his former wife and the mother of his children, Mary E. (Olson) Granger of Boylston; four grandchildren, Caterina M. Fanale of Boylston, John M. Granger, Jr., Gavin F. Granger and Teagan N. Granger all of Sutton; a brother, Richard T. Granger and his wife Maryellen of West Boylston; and a large extended family.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 3-6 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be directed to the Thoracic Surgery Fund at Brigham and Women's Hospital either via their website at www.BWHgiving.org or via mail at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA. 02116.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019