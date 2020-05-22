|
William Greenlees, 90
Whitinsville - William Greenlees, 90, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester MA, due to complications from pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.
William was born in Fife Scotland, where he worked as a coal miner, and where he met the mother of his 4 children. William was the eldest of 12 children. Back in Scotland, he started drumming at such a young age he couldn't carry his own drum, his uncle carried it for him while he played in parades until he grew big enough to carry it on his own. Willie became a world class drummer, and as an adult, he became the lead drummer in the Bowhill Colliery Pipe Band in Scotland. He was brought to the United States in 1960 to be a member of the Worcester Kiltie Pipeband, and found work as a machinist at David Gessner Co. in Worcester MA, where he remained employed until his retirement. William was a member of the Worcester Masonic Lodge for many years, and was an iconic member of the Piping & Drumming community in the U.S. His love for the music never faded, He played in several bands in the Worcester MA community including the Worcester Kiltie Band & The Castle Island Band.
William raised his family and lived in Worcester for many years, but later bought a home in Spencer MA where he could soak up the country life again. William liked to travel, and spent as much time being outdoors as he could, he loved watching and admiring birds and other wildlife. He liked to stay busy and enjoyed working in his yard, as well as spending time with his family and writing music for his drumming. He had a unique sense of humor and quick wit, he was and will remain loved by his family and friends; he will be missed.
William was predeceased by four brothers and one sister, he is survived by, his son Peter Greenlees and his wife Jane, his son David Greenlees and his friend Christine Dion, his son Christopher Greenlees and his fiancé Diane MacKinnon & his daughter Rosemarie Greenlees, as well as four sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews in Scotland, he is also survived by 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandson.
The family will have private graveside services in Scotland at a later date. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020