|
|
William F. Grimaldo, 90
Worcester - Mr. William F. Grimaldo, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday May 4th 2019 at Jewish Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.
Bill was born January 28, 1929 in Worcester, Massachusetts, son of the late Francisco and Anna (Fazio) Grimaldo.
He served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return to Massachusetts, he began working at U.S. Envelope in Worcester as a transport manager for over forty years. He also worked nights and weekends helping his brother Ray as an appliance sales person for Better Electric in Worcester.
Bill was a parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Worcester. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 201.
He loved being with his family and providing for them. Every Sunday he and his siblings would gather at one of their homes serving many Italian foods and participating in a very competitive game of Bocce. His nieces and nephews will always remember his famous banana splits.
Bill lost his son Richard Grimaldo on November 28, 2012. He was the last of his siblings, being predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Grimaldi, Albert Grimaldi, Raymond Grimaldo, his sisters, Carol Sclamo, Loretta Roy and his in laws, Mary Grimaldi, Iris Grimaldi, Vincent Sclamo, Robert Roy, Stanley Stodolski, and Thomas Stodolski..
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Rita (Stodolski) Grimaldo, his daughter, Donna Jordan and her husband George, his son, William F. Grimaldo Jr. and his companion, Ann Marie Leofanti. He is also survived by his sisters in law Angelina Grimaldo and Sophie Stodolski.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday May 8th from FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St in Worcester. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Worcester. Interment will be in St John's Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday May 7th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio Jr. and Louis M. Fazio III, please visit www. faziofuneralhome.com for directions and condolences.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019