1/
William Gulbicki
1951 - 2020
William J. Gulbicki, Jr., 68

AUBURN/SHREWSBURY - William J. "Bill" "Mr. B.G." Gulbicki, Jr., 68, Auburn resident & longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 11, 2020 in the comfort of his home, with his family at his side.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Wagner) Gulbicki, of Auburn; his children, William J. Gulbicki, III and his fiancée Meghan Casagranda, of Auburn; Melissa Gulbicki, of Holden; his grandchildren, Lilliana Gulbicki, Ethan Casagranda and Riley Casagranda; his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Gulbicki) Harrington, of Worcester; several nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Worcester, Bill was one of two children born to the late William J. Gulbicki, Sr. and Agnes (Kissell) Herr. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade High School, prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Bill dedicated almost 40 years of his career as facilities technician to Allegro Microsystems in Worcester alongside his coworker & friend, Paul Kuras, retiring in 2018.

Services will be held privately for Mr. Gulbicki's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation c/o Dylan's Domination and mailed to 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
