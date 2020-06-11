William T. Howes, 57
of Westford, formerly Maynard & Pepperell - William T. "Billy" Howes,57, died unexpectedly at home on June 9, 2020. The son of the late John F' "Jack" Howes, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheri V. (Gilmore) Howes; their son John W. Howes; step-son Matthew Vaillancourt; his mother Lorraine E. (Cuddy) Howes; siblings: John "Jack" Howes & wife Cindy, Denise Sawyer & husband Ray, Edward Howes & wife Cindy, Janice Howes, Diane Howes Cooke & husband Tom, & Laura Luker; his lifelong best friend Lonnie Shorette; & many nieces, nephews & their families. A graduate of Assabet Valley Vocational Tech, he worked for over 30 years at Milton Cat in Milford. A football fan, he loved NHRA drag racing, NASCAR, & time spent with family & friends.
Due to current restrictions, the service at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Acton & burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard are private. Donations to a GoFundMe has been established to benefit the college fund for his son, Johnny: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-bill-howes-son-johnny?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Memorial page at
actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.