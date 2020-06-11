William Howes
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. Howes, 57

of Westford, formerly Maynard & Pepperell - William T. "Billy" Howes,57, died unexpectedly at home on June 9, 2020. The son of the late John F' "Jack" Howes, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheri V. (Gilmore) Howes; their son John W. Howes; step-son Matthew Vaillancourt; his mother Lorraine E. (Cuddy) Howes; siblings: John "Jack" Howes & wife Cindy, Denise Sawyer & husband Ray, Edward Howes & wife Cindy, Janice Howes, Diane Howes Cooke & husband Tom, & Laura Luker; his lifelong best friend Lonnie Shorette; & many nieces, nephews & their families. A graduate of Assabet Valley Vocational Tech, he worked for over 30 years at Milton Cat in Milford. A football fan, he loved NHRA drag racing, NASCAR, & time spent with family & friends.

Due to current restrictions, the service at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Acton & burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard are private. Donations to a GoFundMe has been established to benefit the college fund for his son, Johnny: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-bill-howes-son-johnny?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Memorial page at

actonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved